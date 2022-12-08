Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies

Watch : Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked

Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad."

The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.

Yeoh and Goldblum aren't the only stars ready to defy gravity. They'll be joining Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who'll lead the film as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, and Jonathan Bailey, who will be taking on the role of Fiyero. On Dec. 7, Variety reported that Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical alum Jonathan Slater will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba's younger sister Nessarose.

Though on-set leaks have been relatively rare, eager fans have gotten a few glimpses of the Wizard of Oz prequel, including a blonde hair transformation from Grande and a sweet snap from Erivo showing the costars taking a break during shooting.