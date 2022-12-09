P1Harmony Reflects on Their Massive Year of Success and Teases What's Coming Next

It's safe to say these Korean pop singers are in perfect harmony.
Just weeks after the release of their six-track mini album Harmony: Set In, P1Harmony is celebrating all they have accomplished in 2022, while also looking towards the future.
"2022 seems to be full of new experiences for P1Harmony," Keeho told E! News in an exclusive interview. "From our first tour to face-to-face shows after the pandemic, including a sold-out U.S. tour, and KCON at Crypto.com Arena, I learned so many things through the year 2022. It made us rely on and trust each other more and become closer."
That bond can be heard in every track off of the group's new album. As fans enjoy new, edgy and groovy sounds, they can also hear the band's intentions.
"It's about the story of P1Harmony," Jiung told E! News noting how they'd gone through conflicts and built friendships. His favorite track: "I think ‘One and Only' is the most special because it shares the message of ‘I'm the one and only person in this world,' which I always try to remember."
As their new music continues to be embraced by fans around the world, P1Harmony can't help but look forward to performing again thanks to the P1ustage H: P1ONEER tour. On Dec. 9, tickets will go on sale for the group's United States dates, which include stops in California, Texas, Colorado and Illinois.
"We've been on the stage a lot," Jongseob said. "The reason why we were able to perform on various stages and countries is all thanks to P1ece who always support P1Harmony even from far away! P1Harmony in 2023 will be the HARMONY that goes higher in the sky and comes back with even better performances and albums! Not to mention, a tour as well!"
Theo added, "I think 2023 is going to be the most important time for us. We just performed our single "Back Down" on The Kelly Clarkson Show and released our new mini album. We will show you more activities and videos soon!"
Until then, the group is simply celebrating all of their accomplishments and hoping all of the positive memories don't fade away.
"I remember our first tour," Soul said. "I had a lot of fun and I felt alive while performing on the stage."
Intak added, "It was a very fun and valuable experience, especially playing headline shows for fans in the U.S. that can't be exchanged for anything. I can't wait to go on tour again."