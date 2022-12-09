P1Harmony Reflects on Their Massive Year of Success and Teases What's Coming Next

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

It's safe to say these Korean pop singers are in perfect harmony.

Just weeks after the release of their six-track mini album Harmony: Set In, P1Harmony is celebrating all they have accomplished in 2022, while also looking towards the future.

"2022 seems to be full of new experiences for P1Harmony," Keeho told E! News in an exclusive interview. "From our first tour to face-to-face shows after the pandemic, including a sold-out U.S. tour, and KCON at Crypto.com Arena, I learned so many things through the year 2022. It made us rely on and trust each other more and become closer."

That bond can be heard in every track off of the group's new album. As fans enjoy new, edgy and groovy sounds, they can also hear the band's intentions.

"It's about the story of P1Harmony," Jiung told E! News noting how they'd gone through conflicts and built friendships. His favorite track: "I think ‘One and Only' is the most special because it shares the message of ‘I'm the one and only person in this world,' which I always try to remember."