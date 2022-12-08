Will There Be Another Criminal Minds: Evolution Season? Joe Mantegna Says...

Watch : "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone

Joe Mantegna has no plans to put down his badge any time soon.

The actor, who reprised his role of FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi for the Criminal Minds revival, aptly titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, revealed to E! News he's confident that the BAU has more stories to tell.

"First of all, we did 325 of the other version of it," he said of the possibility of Criminal Minds: Evolution returning for more episodes. "We didn't stop because we said, 'OK, we're done. We ran out of stories.' We've worked with the FBI. We've had technical advisors from day one. And they'll let you know that there's millions of stories. We haven't even scratched the surface in terms of the kinds of stories that are out there."

Though there's plenty of material to work with, Mantegna said the real factor is just being "given the opportunity to write them and do them."