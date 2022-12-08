Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have NYC "Date Night"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children.

After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.

"We've been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can," Meghan explained in the docuseries, "and also understanding the role that they play in this really historic family."

Harry added, "As a dad and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this. That if you have children, it should be your consent to what you share."

In the first three episodes alone, viewers were treated to never-before-seen photos of Mom and Dad with their kids.

And whether the group is celebrating a major birthday or simply enjoying a family walk in their Santa Barbara, Calif., neighborhood, their special bond is hard to miss as they try to navigate their reality.