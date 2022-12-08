Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

In the new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse into their family life with Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children.

After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.

"We've been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can," Meghan explained in the docuseries, "and also understanding the role that they play in this really historic family." 

Harry added, "As a dad and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this. That if you have children, it should be your consent to what you share."

In the first three episodes alone, viewers were treated to never-before-seen photos of Mom and Dad with their kids.

And whether the group is celebrating a major birthday or simply enjoying a family walk in their Santa Barbara, Calif., neighborhood, their special bond is hard to miss as they try to navigate their reality.

photos
All the Major Bombshells From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries

"My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race and I'm really proud of that," the Duke of Sussex said. "If you bring a small person into this world, you should be doing everything you can to make the world a better place for them."

Keep scrolling to see more family moments from Harry & Meghan, which is streaming now on Netflix. 

photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Appear in Harry & Meghan

Netflix
Celebrate Good Times

In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offer a rare look into their life as parents to Archie and Lilibet.

Netflix
Sunshine on Cloudy Days
Netflix
Snow Angels
Netflix
Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Netflix
Power Walker
Netflix
Dad's Best Friend
Netflix
Wild Ride
Netflix
Making Memories
Netflix
Red, White and Cute
Netflix
Kisses From Dad
Netflix
Mom Life
