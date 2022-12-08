See Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen's Tense Reunion on Watch What Happens Live

Watch : Luann de Lesseps SHADES Bethenny Frankel's "PATHETIC" Podcast

Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen are mentioning it all.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum and the show's executive producer reunited to hash out their recent beef over Bethenny's new podcast on the Dec. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Last month, Bethenny launched her new podcast ReWives, on which she looks back at past RHONY episodes and revisits old memories and drama. However, Andy said he finds the podcast's subject matter to be "hypocritical" of her, as he explained on WWHL, "You've been trashing the Housewives publicly for the last three years."

"I actually haven't been trashing the show," the Skinnygirl founder insisted. "I've said it wasn't for me because I do think that it was toxic, and I'm entitled to not want to be there, but still want to talk about it. How could I be on for more than a decade and not have reflections to share?"

Andy recalled how Bethenny called the upcoming RHONY Legacy series "boring" in a TikTok video, a statement the star said she still believes was "a boring announcement."