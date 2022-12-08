Today's Al Roker Shares Update After Being Readmitted to the Hospital

Watch : Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

Al Roker is thankful for the outpouring of support.

The Today weather anchor, 68, shared an update on his health after he was readmitted to the hospital for the second time shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday. On Nov. 18, Roker shared that he was first admitted after blood clots were found in his leg and lungs.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he wrote on Dec. 8 alongside a photo of the sunrise. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Prior to Roker's recent statement, his Today colleague, Hoda Kotb, shared the news of the meteorologist being readmitted during the Dec. 1 episode, adding that "is in very good care and resting."

"His doctors are keeping a close eye on him," she said. "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and well wishes."