Today's Al Roker Shares Update After Being Readmitted to the Hospital

Today's Al Roker is sharing an update on his health after he was readmitted to the hospital in November. Scroll down to find out what he said.

By Amy Lamare Dec 08, 2022 7:11 PMTags
TodayHealthCelebritiesAl Roker
Al Roker is thankful for the outpouring of support.

The Today weather anchor, 68, shared an update on his health after he was readmitted to the hospital for the second time shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday. On Nov. 18, Roker shared that he was first admitted after blood clots were found in his leg and lungs. 

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he wrote on Dec. 8 alongside a photo of the sunrise. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Prior to Roker's recent statement, his Today colleague, Hoda Kotb, shared the news of the meteorologist being readmitted during the Dec. 1 episode, adding that "is in very good care and resting."

"His doctors are keeping a close eye on him," she said. "Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and well wishes."

Al's daughter Leila Roker also expressed her gratitude for well wishes her father has received.

"Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out," she wrote in her Instagram Story on Nov 30. "We really appreciate it."

As a result of his condition, Roker missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years

During NBC's broadcast of the 96th annual parade on Nov. 24 his fellow morning show co-hosts sent sweet messages of support.

"For the past 27 parades, at this moment, Savannah [Guthrie] we would turn to Al Roker, who is our Today show colleague and our best pal," Kotb said on the Nov. 24 broadcast. "But as a lot of you have heard, Al's recovering — he's recovering very well from a recent medical issue. And we just want to say, we love you Al. Wondering if you're watching, but we wish you a full recovery."

