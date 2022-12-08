Was the Royal Family Approached About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries? Here's the Tea

When it comes to buzzworthy topics, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries is among the ones to take the crown.
In Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take viewers inside their royal romance, the turmoil inside the Palace that they say caused them to step back as working members of the royal family and their lives in Los Angeles. Given the nature of the series, it begs the question: Was the Royal Family approached to comment on the doc?
A title card at the beginning of the first episode reads, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series." However, a senior royal source told NBC News Dec. 8 that neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor any members of the Royal Family were approached for comment on the content of the series.
Additionally, a senior Kensington Palace source told the outlet that Kensington Palace did receive an email purporting to be from a third-party production company through a different, unknown organization's address. The source said that while the palace then contacted Archewell Productions and Netflix to try to verify the email's authenticity, they didn't receive a response. The insider—who said that the email did not address content from the entire series—noted that because they couldn't verify the company's identity, the palace was unable to respond.
However, a Netflix source told E! News that communication offices for King Charles III and Prince William were contacted ahead of the docuseries' release and were given a chance to reply to the claims presented.
E! News has also reached out to Meghan and Harry's team but has yet to receive any comment.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix Dec. 8, with the series noting that all interviews contained within it were completed by August 2022, ahead of the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8. During the series, the pair reflected on why they wanted to take viewers inside their lives amid the royal drama.
"I'm not going to say that it's comfortable," Meghan said about making the documentary. "But when you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."
Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions was one of three production companies involved in the project. Volume one of Harry & Meghan is streaming on Netflix now, with the final three episodes premiering Dec. 15.
