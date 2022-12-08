Why Meghan Markle Wishes Her Intro to Royal Protocol Was Like The Princess Diaries

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have NYC "Date Night"

According to Meghan Markle, royal life in the United Kingdom isn't like Genovia.

The Suits star revealed exactly how she was first introduced to royal life after getting engaged to Prince Harry in 2017—and as she puts it, she did not have Julie Andrews on-hand to teach her proper protocol.

"Joining this family, I knew there was a protocol for how things were done and…do you remember that old movie Princess Diaries with Anne Hathaway?" Meghan recalled, before a clip of the iconic 2001 film flashed on-screen. "There's no class and some person who goes, 'Sit like this cross your legs like this, use this fork, don't do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat.' Doesn't happen. So I needed to learn a lot, including the national anthem."

To learn the song, the Duchess of Sussex did what every good millennial does—she Googled it. But, despite practice, the British press frequently noted her missteps.

"On top of that, with the press," Harry added, "there were a lot of invented protocols."