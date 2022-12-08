How The Masked Singer Honored Former Contestant Kirstie Alley Following Her Death

Watch : Remembering Kirstie Alley: "The War of the Roses" Premiere

The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own.

The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long Spectacular. The Cheers alum made her final television appearance on the series in April, just months before her death on Dec. 5 following a brief battle with colon cancer.

The tribute to Kirstie featured an image of the late actress along with a note that read, "In Loving Memory of Kirstie Alley." While the Drop Dead Gorgeous star only spent one episode on the singing competition, she made her mark as the hot pink Baby Mammoth and performed songs that included "Walkin' After Midnight" by Patsy Cline and Cher's "The Shoop Shoop Song."

In her on-screen exit interview on Apr. 27 Kirstie shared why she "got up the nerve to do" the show, explaining, "I came on Masked Singer because about 10 years ago I realized I always had to keep mixing my career, mixing my life up or it was going to get really mundane, it was going to get really boring fast."

"I feel good going home tonight. I hope that I never have to put this costume on for the rest of my eternity," she jokingly continued, "When you're choosing your costumes, go skimpy."