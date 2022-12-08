Prince Harry Calls 2005 Nazi Costume One of the "Biggest Mistakes" Of His Life in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry is getting candid about his past controversy.
In his new docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered Dec. 8, the royal addressed the 2005 scandal in which he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party, calling it "one of the biggest mistakes of my life."
"I felt so ashamed afterwards," he explained. "All I wanted to do was make it right."
Harry revealed that after the incident, he spoke with the chief rabbi in London—which he said "had a profound impact" on him—adding that he also went to Berlin to speak with a Holocaust survivor.
"I could have just ignored it and gone on and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life," he added. "But I learnt from that."
The Duke of Sussex, then 20, wore a red armband with a swastika to a friend's party on Jan. 8, 2005, causing headlines around the world to brand him "Harry the Nazi." Harry issued an apology at the time, saying in a statement, "I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize."
In the third episode of the Netflix docuseries, the prince put the event into context of the ongoing issue of "unconscious bias" in the royal family, something that he said Meghan taught him about.
"In this family, sometimes you're part of the problem, rather than part of the solution," Harry, now 38, continued. "There is a huge level of unconscious bias. The thing with unconscious bias is it's actually no one's fault, but once it's been pointed out or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right."
Elsewhere in the television series, the royals discuss Harry and Meghan's first date, Meghan's similarities to his mom Princess Diana and how Harry went against his family to protect Meghan from the British press.
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix. The final three parts premiere on the streaming service Dec. 15.