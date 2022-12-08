People's Choice Awards

See the Complete List of Winners
Exclusive

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Miley Cyrus will celebrate the start of 2023 with co-host Dolly Parton on NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Get your exclusive first look at the special.

By Paige Strout Dec 08, 2022 4:12 PMTags
TVDolly PartonMiley CyrusNBCHolidaysNew Year's EveCelebritiesEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother"

Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve.

Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.

Executive produced by Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, the night will be filled with special musical performances and plenty of celebrity guests, which will be announced before the telecast.

"The show is exactly what you would want," Miley exclusively told E! News, "but not what you would expect."

Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Jen Neal said in a press release statement, "The inaugural Miley's New Year's Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can't wait to get the party started."

photos
Miley Cyrus Through the Years

Last year, Miley was joined by co-host Pete Davidson for a wild night of music and comedy, not to mention Miley's wardrobe malfunction, which she perfectly played off during her performance of "Party in the U.S.A."

Scroll below to check out E! News' exclusive first look before the NYE festivities begin later this month.

Tune in to Miley's New Year's Eve Party live on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Vijat Mohindra/NBC
Miley Cyrus
Vijat Mohindra/NBC
Miley Cyrus
Vijat Mohindra/NBC
Miley Cyrus
Vijat Mohindra/NBC
Miley Cyrus
Vijat Mohindra/NBC
Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus

Trending Stories

1

Céline Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disorder

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries: The Biggest Bombshells

3
Breaking

Brittney Griner Released From Russian Captivity in Prisoner Swap

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Céline Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disorder

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries: The Biggest Bombshells

3
Breaking

Brittney Griner Released From Russian Captivity in Prisoner Swap

4

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

5
Exclusive

Gabby Windey Addresses Dating Rumors With Vinny Guadagnino