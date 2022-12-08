Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch : Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother"

Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve.

Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.

Executive produced by Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, the night will be filled with special musical performances and plenty of celebrity guests, which will be announced before the telecast.

"The show is exactly what you would want," Miley exclusively told E! News, "but not what you would expect."

Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Jen Neal said in a press release statement, "The inaugural Miley's New Year's Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can't wait to get the party started."