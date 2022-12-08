Pete Davidson Officially Returns to Instagram in a Surprising Way

BIE: Big Instagram Energy.
Pete Davidson, 29, has made his grand return to Instagram, after having largely been off the social media platform since 2018—aside from a week-long stint occurring in February 2022. This time, however, he's not alone. The Saturday Night Live alum created a joint account with former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
The pair shared their first post under their new handle @pete_eli10 on Dec. 7, which featured a video of the comedian laying down in a Giants-themed bed.
"Hello Instagram," Pete began the clip. I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT."
Eli, who is lying next to Pete in the bed, then said, "What's up? Your bed is so comfortable," to which the King of Staten Island star replied, "Aw, thanks man. We've been having a good time on my bed. Stay tuned for more photos on the ‘gram."
The two have since posted three more times, all featuring snaps and videos of them hanging out.
And if you're curious as to why Eli snd Pete decided to get on Instagram together, their bio lays it out quite simply. It reads, "We both don't have Instagram so we made one together." It also includes a link to Pete's appearance on The Eli Manning Show.
The 13 minute video follows the Pete and Eli talking about their favorite Giants memories as well as discussing Pete's upcoming show Bupkis and his career on Saturday Night Live.
Another post on the joint Instagram account includes a snap of Pete with his shirt pulled up, revealing a Giants tattoo on his hip as Eli points at it with a smile. The Dec. 7 post is captioned, "confirmed.. Pete's a Giants fan -Eli."