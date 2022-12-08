Every Bombshell From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan

How Harry Went Against the Family to Protect Meghan

After their relationship went public, both Harry and Meghan admit to being surprised by what they called "racial undertones" and then "outright racism" from certain media outlets. "At that time, I wasn't thinking about how race played a part in any of this," Meghan says. "I genuinely didn't think about it."

Upset over the treatment Meghan was receiving, Harry says he was told to not say anything by the palace.

"But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well," Harry explains. "So it was almost like a rite of passage. Some of the members of the family were like, 'But my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?' And I said, 'The difference here is the race element.'"

Harry ultimately went against the palace's protocol, issuing a statement in November 2016 that condemned the "abuse and harassment" Meghan was being subjected to by the media.

Despite Harry's efforts, the media's treatment of Meghan didn't change. But at the time of their engagement in 2017, Meghan said she still believed what she was being told by the royal family.

"'It will pass, it will get better. It's just what they do right at the very beginning,'" Meghan shares. "This promise of, 'Once you're married, don't worry, it will get better. Once they get used to you, it will get better, of course it will get better.' But truth be told, no matter how hard I tried, no matter how good I was, no matter what I did, they were still going to find a way to destroy me."