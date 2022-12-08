We’ll Never Let Go of Kate Winslet Repeating This 7-Year-Old Red Carpet Look

Watch : See Kate Winslet's Hilarious Response to Bennifer Question

This red-carpet repeat is worth a round of applause.

Kate Winslet stepped out on the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere red carpet in London on Dec. 6 in the same iconic gown she donned seven years prior at the 2015 premiere of The Dressmaker in Toronto—and while maybe Rose had to let go of Jack, Kate just proved she does not need to let go of this dress.

The floor-length Badgley Mischka gown was paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and Georgina Skan earrings. For her glam, Kate sported a similar look to her 2015 appearance by wearing her hair in an up-do with curled pieces left out.

Somethings simply never go out of style. And wearing a 7-year-old look to promote a brand new movie might have been the perfect choice.

The highly anticipated Avatar sequel will take viewers 10 years after the events of the first film. Kate comes into play as the role of Ronal, the co-leader of the Metkayina clan—a character who she described to Empire this year as a "deeply loyal and a fearless leader."