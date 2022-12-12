Pack Your Bags and Check Out These The White Lotus Secrets

Jennifer Coolidge Almost Didn't Play Tanya

It's almost impossible to fathom now, but the role of Tanya McQuoid almost went to somebody other than Jennifer Coolidge.

Jennifer, the only actor to bridge the gap between seasons one and two of The White Lotus, said she initially turned down the series because she had overloaded on carbs. "It was COVID, [I was] locked up with this very nice girl that I knew in New Orleans," Jennifer told People Sept. 1. "It was just very lonely times...and so she and I got obsessed with these vegan pizzas and we were eating a lot of them each day."

When creator Mike White offered her the part, she declined because she didn't think she was in "fighting shape."

Luckily, Jennifer's pizza-loving pal talked some sense into her.

"'You are out of your mind,'" Jennifer recalled her friend saying. "'I don't even think you know what this is. This is self-sabotage. I've been your friend all these years, this is incredible opportunity for you. Are you really going to f--k this up? Are you really going to f--k this up, Jennifer? This is the worst thing you could do to yourself. Just go, just f--king go do it. Are you ever going to be in shape?'"

The rest, as they say, is history—and Jennifer won an Emmy for her instantly-iconic performance in season one.