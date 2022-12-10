Jennifer Lopez's Hairstylist and More Experts Predict the Mane Trends for 2023

Watch : Ariana Grande's FABULOUS Hair Evolution

We're hair for 2023's beauty moments.

There's something exciting about stepping into the new year with a freshly updated look. Whether you're hoping to make a subtle change to your hairstyle or willing to take the plunge and chop it all off, there's no better time to do so than now.

But if you're unsure of what kind of cut, color or overall style to rock in the New Year, don't worry, E! News has all of your bases covered. We called in the experts, who shared their predictions for the biggest hair trends of 2023.

From which type of hair accessories will be the mane attraction—hint: it's all about the glitz and glamour—to offering haircuts that pack a major punch with very little maintenance, there's something for everyone.

So, let's dive into all of the upcoming looks we'll be seeing in the New Year, shall we?