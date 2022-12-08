Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Gives Birth to First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock

Tia Booth and her fiancé Taylor Mock have received an early Christmas gift.
The Bachelor Nation star and her fiancé took to Instagram on Dec. 7 to share the news that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.
"Tatum Booth Mock 12/6/22 6:13am," the joint post read. "Best day of our lives."
Along with the baby's name and birthday details, the couple shared an audio clip from what sounded like their son's first moments.
In the comments, the new parents were showered with congratulations, including many well-wishes from Bachelor Nation. New mom Raven Gates wrote, "HE is an angel baby!! & he's so blessed to have you as his momma!!!," while Colton Underwood—who Tia previously dated during her first stint Bachelor in Paradise—dropped the sweet comment, "congrats momma!"
Fans were first introduced to Tia in 2018 when she competed for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of The Bachelor. Though she met Taylor in 2021 just months before appearing on the seventh season of BiP, she reconnected with him after leaving the show as a single gal.
"I was like, 'Damn, this freakin' dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is, like, all I've, you know, asked for on the show," the 31-year-old recalled on a 2021 episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation. "And so, I gave it a shot and we've been good."
The couple went Instagram official in October 2021. Six months later, Taylor proposed to Tia on stage during the Atlanta stop of Bachelor Live On Stage.
"Never been more shocked or sure in my life," Tia wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a video of the proposal and a photo of her diamond ring. "I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!"
Over the summer, Tia shared her pregnancy news as she reflected on losing her own dad in an emotional Father's Day post.
"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far," she captioned the June 19 post. "I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It's been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration."
The reality star continued, "While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this."