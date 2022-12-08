Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Gives Birth to First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock

Watch : The Bachelor Season 27 Teaser

Tia Booth and her fiancé Taylor Mock have received an early Christmas gift.

The Bachelor Nation star and her fiancé took to Instagram on Dec. 7 to share the news that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

"Tatum Booth Mock 12/6/22 6:13am," the joint post read. "Best day of our lives."

Along with the baby's name and birthday details, the couple shared an audio clip from what sounded like their son's first moments.

In the comments, the new parents were showered with congratulations, including many well-wishes from Bachelor Nation. New mom Raven Gates wrote, "HE is an angel baby!! & he's so blessed to have you as his momma!!!," while Colton Underwood—who Tia previously dated during her first stint Bachelor in Paradise—dropped the sweet comment, "congrats momma!"

Fans were first introduced to Tia in 2018 when she competed for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of The Bachelor. Though she met Taylor in 2021 just months before appearing on the seventh season of BiP, she reconnected with him after leaving the show as a single gal.