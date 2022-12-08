90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Sneak Peek: Usman and Kim Lay Out Their Plan to Adopt Usman's Nephew

These adoption papers might come with a lot of red ink.
In an exclusive clip from the Dec. 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman and fiancée Kim are at a crossroads. Usman's mother has demanded he has children, but it's been deemed too risky for 52-year-old Kim to conceive.
In response, Usman came up with the idea to marry a second wife who could bear his children but, as he explains, it could compromise his future in the States.
"I don't feel I need another wife," Usman, who hails from Nigeria, tells his brother Mohammed in the sneak peek. "Because getting two wives, it may deny me to move to America."
Don't fret, however, as the 33-year-old has another plan in his bock pocket, telling Mohammed, "I was thinking if you can give us Mahadi to adopt him as our child."
With Mahadi sitting on his lap and his partner by his side, a clearly stunned Mohammed can only manage to respond, "Huh?"
We're right with you, Mohammed.
It's clear that Usman was ready for some push back, explaining, "Don't worry, we are going to take care of him hundred percent."
As he continues to lay out his plan to take Mahadi to America, Mahadi's mother says basically what's on viewers' minds: "This is awkward."
In confessional, Kim explains that she isn't quite as on board with her fiancé's master plan.
"Part of me does have this feeling like, ‘I could raise this child,'" she says. "But at the same time, Mahadi's parents are looking at me and they think I'm crazy. They never expected that I wanted to adopt Mahadi. It's not just uprooting the baby, I'm uprooting this child from his culture."
Mohammed eventually calls the adoption offer "very powerful," but says he's concerned about the kind of life Mahadi might have with Usman and Kim as parents, explaining, "I don't want a situation whereby my child will go there without having Islamic orientation."
Find out how things get resolved when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on TLC.