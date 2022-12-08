90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Sneak Peek: Usman and Kim Lay Out Their Plan to Adopt Usman's Nephew

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Exclusive Sneak Peek

These adoption papers might come with a lot of red ink.

In an exclusive clip from the Dec. 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman and fiancée Kim are at a crossroads. Usman's mother has demanded he has children, but it's been deemed too risky for 52-year-old Kim to conceive.

In response, Usman came up with the idea to marry a second wife who could bear his children but, as he explains, it could compromise his future in the States.

"I don't feel I need another wife," Usman, who hails from Nigeria, tells his brother Mohammed in the sneak peek. "Because getting two wives, it may deny me to move to America."

Don't fret, however, as the 33-year-old has another plan in his bock pocket, telling Mohammed, "I was thinking if you can give us Mahadi to adopt him as our child."

With Mahadi sitting on his lap and his partner by his side, a clearly stunned Mohammed can only manage to respond, "Huh?"

We're right with you, Mohammed.