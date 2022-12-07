Go Inside Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's "Winter Wonderland" Family Vacation

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Daughter Is BFFs With THIS Kardashian Kid

Jessica Simpson is simply having a wonderful Christmas time.

To help kick off the winter season, the fashion designer and her husband Eric Johnson packed their bags and gathered their extended family together for a special trip to Aspen, Colo.

In pictures posted on social media Dec. 6, Jessica was seen enjoying a snow-filled getaway with her kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. And if that wasn't enough fun, dad Joe Simpson, sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and brother-in-law Evan Ross joined in on the fun.

"Winter Wonderland," Jessica wrote on Instagram when sharing just some of her many memories from the trip. "Aspen [heart emoji]"

So what kept this close-knit crew booked and busy? For starters, Jessica's "snow bunnies," as she sweetly called them, enjoyed plenty of skiing. And away from the mountains, the family took time to shop in the city and stay warm at their cabin each and every night.