Go Inside Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's "Winter Wonderland" Family Vacation

Before the winter holidays arrive, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson enjoyed a family trip to Aspen, Colo., where familiar faces like Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross showed up.

Jessica Simpson is simply having a wonderful Christmas time. 

To help kick off the winter season, the fashion designer and her husband Eric Johnson packed their bags and gathered their extended family together for a special trip to Aspen, Colo. 

In pictures posted on social media Dec. 6, Jessica was seen enjoying a snow-filled getaway with her kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. And if that wasn't enough fun, dad Joe Simpson, sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and brother-in-law Evan Ross joined in on the fun.

"Winter Wonderland," Jessica wrote on Instagram when sharing just some of her many memories from the trip. "Aspen [heart emoji]"

So what kept this close-knit crew booked and busy? For starters, Jessica's "snow bunnies," as she sweetly called them, enjoyed plenty of skiing. And away from the mountains, the family took time to shop in the city and stay warm at their cabin each and every night.

Before you feel too sad that your invite was lost in the mail, Jessica is gifting her followers with photos from her latest getaway.

Keep scrolling for plenty of candid family moments as well as some fashion inspiration for your next trip in the great outdoors.  

Instagram
Time to Get Away

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson packed their bags for a winter family vacation to Aspen, Colo. Lucky for fans, they shared some of their favorite memories on Instagram. 

Instagram
Fly Away
Instagram
Airport Chic
Instagram
Nap Time
Instagram
Snow Bunny
Instagram
Family Forever
Instagram
Girls' Night Out
Instagram
Got Snow?
Instagram
Snow Angel
Instagram
Wish You Were Here
Instagram
Dad's Bestie
Instagram
Gather Around
Instagram
Family Over Everything

