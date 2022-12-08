Toni Collette and Husband Dave Galafassi Break Up After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage

Watch : Why Toni Collette Thinks The Staircase Is "So Honest"

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi are calling it quits on their marriage.

The Staircase and the musician announced their breakup on Dec. 7, sharing in a joint statement posted to Toni's recently reactivated Instagram page, "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing."

Calling it a "united" decision, the pair, who share daughter Sage, 13, and son Arlo, 11, noted that they will continue to "respect and care for each other."

"Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape," they added. "We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks."

Toni and Dave, formerly a drummer for the indie rock band Gelbison, first met in 2002. They married in a Buddhist ceremony on January 11, 2003.

Hours before The Sixth Sense star posted the divorce statement, she reshared a cryptic quote from another account to her Instagram Stories, reading: "No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it."