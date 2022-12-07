Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and More Today Stars Mourn Death of Former Floor Director Mark Traub

Watch : Hoda & Jenna Bust Some Dance Moves in New Today Show Intro

The Today Show is mourning a friend and colleague.

Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are paying tribute to Today's long time floor director, Mark Traub, who passed away on Dec. 6 at 64 after a battle with leukemia.

"Certain people come around once in a lifetime," Hoda wrote on Instagram on Dec. 7 next to a photo of him standing on the Today show set. "Mark Traub was that man. He was our floor director for decades.. he made us feel loved. I hope you know how much we loved you back Mark. RIP my friend xoxo"

Al—who is currently recovering from a blood clot that's kept him off the air since just before Thanksgiving—also shared a touching message for his late friend.

"The laugh you always heard in the background for years on @todayshow was our stage manager, @mtraub2295 and when he retired, some of our spark diminished," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Mark hugging. "Sadly, that light is gone after a long battle. Take care, Mark. You are so missed."