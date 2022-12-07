Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and More Today Stars Mourn Death of Former Floor Director Mark Traub

The Today Show is mourning a friend and colleague.
Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are paying tribute to Today's long time floor director, Mark Traub, who passed away on Dec. 6 at 64 after a battle with leukemia.
"Certain people come around once in a lifetime," Hoda wrote on Instagram on Dec. 7 next to a photo of him standing on the Today show set. "Mark Traub was that man. He was our floor director for decades.. he made us feel loved. I hope you know how much we loved you back Mark. RIP my friend xoxo"
Al—who is currently recovering from a blood clot that's kept him off the air since just before Thanksgiving—also shared a touching message for his late friend.
"The laugh you always heard in the background for years on @todayshow was our stage manager, @mtraub2295 and when he retired, some of our spark diminished," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Mark hugging. "Sadly, that light is gone after a long battle. Take care, Mark. You are so missed."
Savannah shared two photos of herself with the retired floor manager, writing, "This beautiful soul has left us. Mark Traub was generous with his heart and his expertise and most of all, his delightful laugh. He was the heart and soul of our studio for nearly 40 years. So sad that he has passed. All our love and prayers for his devoted wife, Lisa and family."
Mark spent four decades working for NBC, starting as page and eventually landing at Today where he worked for 35 years until his retirement in 2019.
And it isn't just current Today hosts feeling the loss of and love for their friend. Former anchor Katie Couric also posted a heartfelt tribute, by sharing a photo of the two of them at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.
"My heart is breaking this morning," Katie wrote. "I forgot my phone last night and didn't check it when I got home. I woke up to the news that my friend Mark Traub, who was the head stage manager on the Today Show for 35 years, died yesterday after a long battle with leukemia. I loved Mark and we remained friends after we both left the show. He was the one who you could hear laughing in the background (even when the jokes weren't that funny) and was really the heart and soul of Today."
"I am sending all my love to his wonderful wife Lisa," she continued. "Thank you Mark for being such a kind, decent, intelligent and caring man. You were great at your job and great at this thing called life. Enjoy yours, everyone. Things can change in an instant."