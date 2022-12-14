21 Unique, Delicious & Functional Gift Ideas for Every Foodie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're reading this, you're probably on the hunt for the perfect gift for someone who simply loves food.
Whether you're looking to find the perfect gift for someone who loves to whip up creative recipes in their kitchen or the foodie who prefers to eat out, this guide has gift ideas for every type of food-lover. From boba making kits to a Le Creuset Dutch Oven for $100 off, this gift guide will help you pick out a gift for the person with a sweet tooth, the person who prefers savory snacks and everyone in between. We even found a cookbook dedicated to using Trader Joe's ingredients.
Keep scrolling to shop the best gift ideas for every food-lover on your list!
Gift Bokksu Snack Box
If you know someone who is always snacking, elevate their snack game with a gift snack box from Bokksu. The gift boxes come with authentic snacks from Japan that supports family-run businesses, and each monthly box comes with 20-22 snacks. You can choose to gift one box, a three-month boxes, six-month boxes and a year-long box with one payment that does not auto-renew. Shipping is free, too!
Dessert and Baking Salts
If you know someone who loves to bake, they're definitely missing these dessert and baking salts in their pantry. The set comes with six baking salts with ingredients like Vanilla Lavender, Lemon Ginger and Espresso. They're the perfect toppings to upgrade any recipe for cookies, chocolates, cheesecakes, muffins and more.
Brightland Mini Essentials Set
Brightland's olive oils and vinegars will upgrade anyone's recipe game, whether you're whipping up dressings, pasta or need something to dip freshly baked bread in. The Mini Essentials Set from Brightland is currently on sale at Crate & Barrel, and any self-proclaimed chef would totally love it.
Goldbelly Subscription Boxes
For your friends and fam who value comfort food more than life itself, you can't go wrong with gifting them a Goldbelly subscription box. The platform literally caters all sorts of comfort food everywhere in the US. You can choose from subscription boxes from specific restaurants or chefs, or boxes solely for ice cream, bacon, pizza and more, for your choice of one, three, six, nine or twelve months. You can even gift someone a food box with iconic goodies from a place, like this Goldbelly New York subscription box that supports iconic restaurants from the city. There are so many cool and yummy options!
Bubble Tea Kit
Bubble tea, or boba, is typically such a hit among foodies. For the person who is always scouring for the next best boba spot, this gift is for them. This Bubble Tea Kit from Uncommon Goods comes with two different loose leaf teas, tapioca pearls and two boba straws, along with easy-to-follow instructions.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker (2 Pack)
This set of winter-themed mini waffle makers make for such a cute and functional holiday gift idea for a foodie. The Dash waffle makers have such great reviews on Amazon— this set included! Get it while you can and give the gift of yummy waffles, chaffles, hash browns and more. The possibilities are endless for a creative foodie!
Build Your Own 4 Pack of Cookies
CRUMBS Bakeshop is a sweet lover's dream, so it feels like a no-brainer to gift them this set of four build-your-own cookie jars. You can choose delectable flavors like chocolate chip, red velvet, sprinkle sundae and more.
SMIRLY Large Charcuterie Boards Set: Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
For the person who is always perfecting their charcuterie board assembling skills, you need to gift them a cheese board and knife set that will take their spread game to the next level. This charcuterie board set from Amazon is the perfect gift for any cheese-and-cracker-obsessed foodie! Plus, it's currently on sale.
Joe & the Juice Loyalty Cards
If the foodie in your life loves sandwiches and spends hours scrolling on TikTok, they definitely know about the viral Tunacado sandwich from Joe & the Juice. The sandwich includes the perfectly toasted, signature Joe's Bread, along with tuna mousse, avocado, tomato, pesto, salt and pepper. Put it all together, and you get yourself a viral, mouthwatering sandwich that any foodie probably dreams of. Give them the gift of a social media famous sandwich by purchasing a loyalty card through the app for 10 pre-paid sandwiches. Any sandwich-lover would feel so lucky.
Bon Appétit Recipe Journal
Which foodie wouldn't appreciate a recipe journal to document everything they create in the kitchen? This Bon Appétit Recipe Journal from Paper has such a cute design and a foolproof layout with pages for recipes, ingredients checklists and notes sections for hints and tips. It's such a thoughtful and unique gift for a foodie.
Cocoa Grizzly - Hot Chocolate
It's the perfect season for hot chocolate, and you don't need to be a foodie to know that. Gift this Chamberlain Coffee Cocoa Grizzly mix to make all the hot chocolate, iced chocolate and mochas of your dreams. It's organic, too, and currently on sale!
Holiday Old-Fashioned Chocolate
For the foodie with a total sweet tooth, especially when it comes to chocolate, there's no gift quite like having a cake delivered to their doorstep. If you're far apart from the foodie in your life, you can order them a gourmet, delicious cake from SusieCakes with a holiday inscription of your choice. It's a super sweet way to satisfy someone's dessert cravings. And the flavors will definitely not disappoint.
Joseph Joseph Nest 9 Nesting Bowls Set with Mixing Bowls Measuring Cups Sieve Colander, 9-Piece, Multicolored
For the food-lover with mixing bowls and measuring spoons flooding their pantries and kitchen drawers, this gift will be a total gamechanger. This set of nine nesting bowls comes with mixing bowls, measuring cups and a colander. One Amazon review shares, "These are perfectly made and fit together like a dream. No rough edges, and each piece is perfection on its own. The mixing bowls have a silicone base so no slipping! Using them makes me smile. I even made my friend look at them when she visited. I'm perhaps a bit too attached."
Heart Adult & Kid Aprons
What's a chef without an apron? Gift the foodie who spends a lot of time in the kitchen this adorable heart apron to show them how much you love them. It's a wearable and useful gift that any foodie would love to receive.
Ferrero Collection Premium Gourmet Assorted Hazelnut Milk Chocolate
Ferrero Rocher chocolates are simply on another level. Gift the chocolate-lover in your life these gourmet assorted hazelnut milk chocolates to totally win them over. On Amazon review shares, "This is a very affordable gift that's got a lot of bang for the buck, highly recommended.
Always Pan
Kitchen essentials are a great, practical gift for any food-lover, no matter their chef status. This top-rated Always Pan is currently on sale, and basically does it all. It's made with nontoxic, nonstick coating that is compatible with all cooktops, and replaces a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. With the Always Pan, you can braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil and more. Gift one to yourself while you're at it!
The I Love Trader Joe’s Cookbook: 10th Anniversary Edition By Cherie Mercer Twohy
Know a foodie who loves Trader Joe's? You're in luck with this cookbook. It has 150 recipes using ingredients from Trader Joe's, which is too good and unique to pass up.
Borgo de' Medici Essential Truffle Pantry Set
For the foodie with elevated tastebuds, this truffle set from Williams Sonoma will make the perfect gift. It comes with truffle salt, truffle glaze, truffle sauce and truffle-flavored olive oil. What more could a luxe foodie want?
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 5 qt.
If you're looking for a luxe gift for the food-lover in your life, you'll definitely win them over with this Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. It's currently on sale for $100 off on Amazon, so score the deal while you can.
Rainbow Bagel Kit
For the creative foodie who is always snapping photos of their plate for Instagram, this Rainbow Bagel Kit is the perfect gift. This would make a great gift for foodies of all ages!
Berry Buddy
For a chic gift that is functional and would also look great in any space, gift a food-lover this Berry Buddy from Uncommon Goods that makes rinsing fruit so much easier.
If you're looking for more gifting inspo, check out Emma Chamberlain's holiday gift guide.