Hilary Duff Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 2 of How I Met Your Father

Hilary Duff is teasing a legen—wait for it—dary How I Met Your Father return.

On Dec. 7, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the upcoming second season of Hulu's How I Met Your Mother spinoff on Instagram.

With her curly blonde locks flowing, Hilary, who plays Sophie on the show, is dressed in a green-and-black skirt, black leather boots and a shirt reading "I'll Try Anything Once" with one of her feet resting on her trailer's couch. The image is captioned: "Hilary loves Sophie's fit today. Season 2 of #HIMYF coming sooooon!"

Hulu's official Instagram account commented on the pic, "that shirt sounds like sophie's been hanging with valentina too much."

On How I Met Your Father, Francia Raisa plays Sophie's adventurous best friend Valentina.

Fans commented on Hilary's picture with encouraging remarks like "Lizzie McGuire would be very proud of that outfit" and "Your outfit is adorable yes but that hairrrr thoo."