Hilary Duff Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 2 of How I Met Your Father

Hilary Duff is teasing a legen—wait for it—dary How I Met Your Father return.
On Dec. 7, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the upcoming second season of Hulu's How I Met Your Mother spinoff on Instagram.
With her curly blonde locks flowing, Hilary, who plays Sophie on the show, is dressed in a green-and-black skirt, black leather boots and a shirt reading "I'll Try Anything Once" with one of her feet resting on her trailer's couch. The image is captioned: "Hilary loves Sophie's fit today. Season 2 of #HIMYF coming sooooon!"
Hulu's official Instagram account commented on the pic, "that shirt sounds like sophie's been hanging with valentina too much."
On How I Met Your Father, Francia Raisa plays Sophie's adventurous best friend Valentina.
Fans commented on Hilary's picture with encouraging remarks like "Lizzie McGuire would be very proud of that outfit" and "Your outfit is adorable yes but that hairrrr thoo."
How I Met Your Father was renewed for a second season in February, and viewers can expect an even deeper dive in Sophie's backstory when the show returns.
When Hulu made the renewal announcement, they revealed that the second season will have 20 episodes, an upgrade from the 10 episodes in season one.
The series—which features older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) in the year 2050 telling her son how she met his father—featured the returns of How I Met Your Mother fan favorites Cobie Smulders, Laura Bell Bundy and Kyle MacLachlan in the first season's final two episodes.
Who knows who might show up in season two?
While we wait for season two, the first season of How I Met Your Father is available to stream on Hulu.