Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Daisy Dressed in Mom’s Clothes

Don't worry, darling, you're in good hands with Olivia Wilde's daughter.

The actress shared a glimpse at her and Jason Sudeikis' 6-year-old Daisy in parent mode.

In a post on Olivia's Instagram Story, the little one was captured wearing pajamas, a pair of sneakers, what appeared to be her mom's puffer jacket, a baseball hat and a black clutch. As the 38-year-old wrote, "Thought she was in bed and found her in full mom cosplay."

There's a chance Daisy won't just be looking to step into her mom's jacket and hat, but also into Oliva's shoes one day. After all, she did join her mom behind the scenes during the filming of Don't Worry Darling back in 2020.

At the time, Olivia shared a snap of Daisy sitting in a director's chair with the caption, "Tiny set visit."

And Daisy not only got an opportunity to see what goes down behind the camera, but also a chance to be in front of the lens. After all, she had a role in the film, playing Rosie, the onscreen daughter to Olivia's character Bunny.