Maren Morris Unveils Dramatic Haircut Just One Hour Before Final Tour Concert

Maren Morris' dramatic hair change was part of the mane stage.
Just one hour before the country singer closed out her Humble Quest Tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, she unveiled an epic hair transformation. That's right, Maren hit the stage with freshly chopped hair that was cut into a long bob.
And while the "Make You Say" artist didn't share insight into why she switched up her look, she did praise her hairstylist for making it happen at the last minute.
"When your hair fairy Marwa Bashir chops your mane an hour to show," Maren captioned her Dec. 6 Instagram, alongside a close-up of her new 'do and glamorous makeup. Marwa added on her Instagram, "This night was magic...You are always inspiring me and keeping me on my toes."
Maren, who previously had chest-length hair, styled her lob with a sparkly black jumpsuit that featured an ab-baring cutout and bustier-like neckline.
The 32-year-old's fierce makeover certainly marked a new era, especially since she debuted the look during her final tour concert.
"One of my professional highlights of 2022 is definitely just being able to headline a tour," she exclusively told E! News on Dec. 3. "I haven't gotten to do that since 2019. So, being able to really curate every detail of your show, and set list, and merch and the set design, it's something I really love doing and got to execute this year."
Of course, being able to spend time with her 2-year-old son Hayes and husband Ryan Hurd, on tour was the cherry on top.
"Bringing my son on the road was a big one for me," she gushed. "Just being able to be a mother and an artist on the road simultaneously, not having to split duties or do one or the other. Being able to do both felt like a personal and professional high."
