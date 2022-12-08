Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis: What I Wish I Knew Before My Daughter's Battle With RSV

Watch : Jimmie Allen & Wife Alexis Recall Daughter's Terrifying RSV Battle

Never underestimate a parent's intuition.

Just six weeks after welcoming daughter Zara, their second, in October 2021, Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis noticed some changes in the newborn.

"It just was a little different than a usual cold," Alexis shared with E! News in an exclusive interview, recalling her symptoms. "I was thinking, ‘This just doesn't feel right.'"

Mama knows best. As it turned out, Zara was battling respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is the leading cause of hospitalizations in babies under the age of 12 months.

"We took her to the hospital after she had a couple of complications including a coughing spell and really kind of went limp in my arms and gray in color," Alexis shared. "An ambulance had to take her to the hospital and we stayed there for about six to seven days."

While this story has a happy ending, Jimmie and Alexis are now using their platform to raise awareness. The couple partnered with Sanofi as spokespeople for Knowing RSV in hopes of educating parents about a highly contagious virus that is most prevalent during the winter season.