See Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Wedding in Sneak Peek at Her Final Episode

Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a bang.
The actress, who will make her final appearance on the NBC crime drama this week after 12 seasons on the show, is ready to walk down the aisle in sneak peek photos from the emotional Dec. 8 episode.
In the preview, Giddish's character Detective Amanda Rollins and her former partner–turned–Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi—played by Peter Scanavino—are seen getting married at the courthouse surrounded by her longtime partners Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano).
Dressed in a simple, long-sleeved white dress and holding a small bouquet of white flowers, a beaming Rollins flashes a giant smile during the intimate ceremony. Another image shows the couple saying "I do" in front of a judge with their friends behind them and Benson looking especially touched by the nuptials.
The photos hint at quite the happy ending for Giddish's final episode, though fans are still wondering if Scanavino's character will officially adopt Rollins' two daughters.
Giddish announced her exit from the long-running series in an Aug. 24 Instagram post.
"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," she wrote. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."
"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years," she continued. "I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that's next to come…."
Scroll down to see the wedding and more photos from her goodbye episode.
Don't miss Giddish's final Law & Order: SVU episode Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
