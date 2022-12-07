Jennifer Lawrence Shares Why She Thought Having a Family Was the “Scariest Thing”

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Wishes She Took Adele's Advice About This Film

Jennifer Lawrence is looking back on her past feelings about motherhood.

The Hunger Games star reflected on having fears about becoming a mom while pregnant with her son Cy, whom she welcomed with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year.

"I made [Causeway] right before I got married," Jennifer, who wed the gallerist in 2019, told Viola Davis during a conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors series. "And then we had the pandemic. Two years later, I'm pregnant, we go back, and we make the rest of it."

She added, "It was the scariest thing in the entire world to think about making a family. What if I fuck up? What if I can't do it? And I was so scared that I would fuck it up."

Jennifer, 32, explained that it was "so interesting" that Causeway, the movie she was making at the time, featured parallels to her personal life.

"Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty," she admitted. "I'm playing with him and I'm like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We're outside. What if he's cold? What if he's going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'"