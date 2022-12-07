Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of Her Baby Niece

Watch : Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson Gush Over "DWTS" Partnership

Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her niece.

The Dancing With the Stars pro honored the life of her newborn baby niece, who was stillborn Dec. 2, and praised her brother and sister-in-law for handling the tragedy with grace.

"My angel little brother and sweet sister in law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week," Jenna wrote on Instagram Dec. 7 alongside a slew of photos showing her family surrounding the newborns casket. "I've been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and that our whole family was able to be together in honor of our beautiful niece Lennon Sky Johnson."

Jenna continued, "Please send Skyler and Ashton all of the love and prayers."

Fellow DWTS cast members showed their support for Jenna and her family, with Peta Murgatroyd writing, "Hard to 'like' this post. Sending you and your family all the love," and Alan Bersten commenting, "I'm so sorry :( sending all my love to your family."