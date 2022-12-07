Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of Her Baby Niece

Jenna Johnson is mourning the loss of her niece.
The Dancing With the Stars pro honored the life of her newborn baby niece, who was stillborn Dec. 2, and praised her brother and sister-in-law for handling the tragedy with grace.
"My angel little brother and sweet sister in law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week," Jenna wrote on Instagram Dec. 7 alongside a slew of photos showing her family surrounding the newborns casket. "I've been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and that our whole family was able to be together in honor of our beautiful niece Lennon Sky Johnson."
Jenna continued, "Please send Skyler and Ashton all of the love and prayers."
Fellow DWTS cast members showed their support for Jenna and her family, with Peta Murgatroyd writing, "Hard to 'like' this post. Sending you and your family all the love," and Alan Bersten commenting, "I'm so sorry :( sending all my love to your family."
Jenna's sister-in-law Ashton Brockbank Johnson, posted the same array of photos along with some snapshots of her daughter writing, "Lennon Sky Johnson. On December 2, 2022 our sweet little angel girl was stillborn. We're so grateful we got to meet her & snuggle her precious body. We love our Lenny girl so much & have felt her presence daily. We know that she will always be with us, watching over us, & comforting us throughout our life."
And along with supporting her brother and sister-in-law in their time of need, Jenna is preparing to become a mom herself. The 28-year-old is currently expecting her first child with Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who she tied the knot with in 2019.
"Jenna and Val are thrilled to be expecting a child!" reps for the couple told E! News in July. "This is a dream come true for both of them."