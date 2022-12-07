How Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink Lied to the Show’s Creators to Land the Role of Max

Watch : Will Sadie Sink Work With Taylor Swift AGAIN? She Says…

Sadie Sink rode a little white lie all the way to superstardom.

The actress, who earned the role of Max on Netflix's Stranger Things when she was just 14 years old, explained that the audition process for the coveted role was quite rigorous.

"I joined the show in season two and I was a fan of season one before," Sadie said on Jimmy Kimmel Live Dec. 6. "All of my friends were watching it and everything. I was in the audition process for Max and I think I had done four callbacks, did the screen test and the I found out that I got the role."

After receiving the call from series creators The Duffer Brothers when she was at "speech and debate practice," Sadie said there wasn't any time wasted in getting her ready to step into Max's shoes, explaining, "They sent a skateboard to my house the next day and I had to learn how to do that."