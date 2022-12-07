How Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink Lied to the Show’s Creators to Land the Role of Max

Sadie Sink rode a little white lie all the way to superstardom.
The actress, who earned the role of Max on Netflix's Stranger Things when she was just 14 years old, explained that the audition process for the coveted role was quite rigorous.
"I joined the show in season two and I was a fan of season one before," Sadie said on Jimmy Kimmel Live Dec. 6. "All of my friends were watching it and everything. I was in the audition process for Max and I think I had done four callbacks, did the screen test and the I found out that I got the role."
After receiving the call from series creators The Duffer Brothers when she was at "speech and debate practice," Sadie said there wasn't any time wasted in getting her ready to step into Max's shoes, explaining, "They sent a skateboard to my house the next day and I had to learn how to do that."
However, there was one tiny problem—Sadie had never skateboarded in her life.
"I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie," she joked. "And the two don't go hand-in-hand, so I don't know why I thought that would mean anything."
Once she started practicing, it became evident that The X Games were probably not in her future.
"I had no idea how to do it and I really didn't like it," Sadie said, "because the first day I took a pretty hard fall and it just set a bad tone for the entire journey."
Luckily, Sadie kept running up that hill and eventually, as we know now, made the whole thing work.
The first four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.