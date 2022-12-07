Watch Ziwe Grill Glee's Amber Riley With Lea Michele Questions

Watch : Glee's Mr. Schuester Was Originally a "Meth Addict"

Amber Riley is pleading the fifth.

In an exclusive clip of Dec. 9's episode of ZIWE, the Glee alum crumbles under the pressure of Ziwe's line of questioning about her former castmate (and current Funny Girl) Lea Michele.

"Speaking of getting down in the muck, you said that one of your famous co-workers wasn't racist," Ziwe noted, referring to a 2020 Instagram Live where Riley said she wasn't "going to say" that Michele was racist. "Did you mean that she was?"

Riley covered her face in response, groaning as a version of the Glee music plays in the background. "Ohh, Ziwe. Umm...next question. I don't even know how to answer that."

Faced with the comedian's pointed silence, Riley continued hemming and hawing. "Umm...I don't know which co-worker you're talking about. I had so many." Then, a graphic of an Uno reverse card pops up.

But anyone who watches ZIWE knows the Desus & Mero alum wasn't going to stop there, asking Riley instead, "Would you say that your famous co-worker doesn't see race, and is in fact rude to all of her co-workers?"