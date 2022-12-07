Watch Ziwe Grill Glee's Amber Riley With Lea Michele Questions

Amber Riley is pleading the fifth.
In an exclusive clip of Dec. 9's episode of ZIWE, the Glee alum crumbles under the pressure of Ziwe's line of questioning about her former castmate (and current Funny Girl) Lea Michele.
"Speaking of getting down in the muck, you said that one of your famous co-workers wasn't racist," Ziwe noted, referring to a 2020 Instagram Live where Riley said she wasn't "going to say" that Michele was racist. "Did you mean that she was?"
Riley covered her face in response, groaning as a version of the Glee music plays in the background. "Ohh, Ziwe. Umm...next question. I don't even know how to answer that."
Faced with the comedian's pointed silence, Riley continued hemming and hawing. "Umm...I don't know which co-worker you're talking about. I had so many." Then, a graphic of an Uno reverse card pops up.
But anyone who watches ZIWE knows the Desus & Mero alum wasn't going to stop there, asking Riley instead, "Would you say that your famous co-worker doesn't see race, and is in fact rude to all of her co-workers?"
Then, Riley finally had a straight answer.
"I think that she would probably say she doesn't see race," the Masked Singer winner replied. "But as we discussed earlier, everyone does."
But that isn't the only time Ziwe brings up her time on the long-running Fox series, asking Riley if Glee was a "race war," to which Riley responded, "it would require different races. I was the only Black one."
Elsewhere in the interview, Ziwe asks Riley about her debut single "Colorblind" and her Dancing With the Stars season 17 win (for which Ziwe called her the "Nelson Mandela of ABC dance competitions").
Watch a preview above, and you can find the full episode when it begins streaming on Dec. 9. It will premiere on Showtime Dec. 11 at 11 p.m. ET.