Aladdin's Scott Weinger on His Life-Changing Role and the Joys of Working With Robin Williams

If at feels like only yesterday you were watching Aladdin in a packed theater or singing along to "A Whole New World" in a car your parent was driving, Scott Weinger can relate.

"When I was a kid, my mom would say something like, 'Oh, I haven't seen that person in 30 years,'" the now 47-year-old actor and producer, who voiced the aspiring prince in the 1992 Disney classic, exclusively told E! News. "I'm like, 'These are incomprehensible numbers! It's the age of the universe, right?'"

But don't ask a genie if he can turn you into a 9-year-old again just yet.

"Every few years, there's a new generation of kids born that get to enjoy it," Weinger said. "And I don't think I quite appreciated how important that was until I became a dad myself and my son was old enough to watch it for the first time."

Sure, it admittedly makes him feel a little old, but also, he added, "really, really lucky that I got to be a part of it."

Because as any former child actor knows, not every project becomes a cultural touchstone. And Weinger has been in two.