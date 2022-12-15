Beyoncé's Makeup Artist and More Experts Share Their 2023 Beauty Predictions

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

You won't want to brush off these makeup trends in 2023.

After all, the New Year is a great time to hit a fresh reset, especially in the beauty department. Whether you're ready to make red lipstick your new signature style à la Taylor Swift or want to be fearless with your eye shadow choices like Lizzo and Camila Cabello, this is the perfect opportunity to experiment.

In fact, that's the vibe celebrity makeup artists predict will take center stage in 2023. E! News spoke to three beauty experts, who each emphasized the importance of embracing your individuality and boldness in the coming year.

They also shared how skin-like foundations, eye gems and electrifying shades of magenta, lilac and indigo are going to be seen everywhere. Plus, lived-in eyeliner—a popular trend from the '90s—is expected to make a comeback.

All in all, there are endless makeup options for you to try next year.