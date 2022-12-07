Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Watch : Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory.

After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his replacement, Goncarlo Ramos, scored a hat trick during the game—his partner shared her frustration at coach Fernando Santos' decision.

"Congratulations Portugal," Georgina wrote on Instagram on Nov. 6 following Portugal's 6-1 victory. "While the 11 players sang the anthem all goals placed on you. What a shame he didn't get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven't stopped claiming you and screaming your name. I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night."

Cristiano, who had days earlier seemingly expressed disapproval while being subbed out during the Portugal team's Dec. 2 game against South Korea, eventually took the field during the second half of the game against Switzerland. However, Georgina, 28, who shares daughters Alana, 5, and Bella, 8 months, as well as a son, Angel, who passed away—with the footballer, wasn't the only one reacting to the 37-year-old's removal from the starting lineup.