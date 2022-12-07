The Daily Show Reveals Which Celebrities Will Guest Host After Trevor Noah’s Exit

Trevor Noah has help waiting in the wings.
After the Daily Show host announced his final episode of the Comedy Central series would be on Dec. 8, the network has revealed which comedians will be filling in as rotating guest hosts, beginning Jan. 17.
Those filling in as host include Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans. Daily Show correspondents and contributors will also take the anchor chair, Comedy Central added, with additional details to be announced.
In a statement, Chris McCarthy, the president of Paramount Media Networks, reflected on Noah's ongoing legacy after hosting the show for seven years.
"As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions," he said. "Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team."
During his final week of shows, beginning Dec. 5, the series has been taking a "celebratory look back at his greatest moments" ahead of his final episode on Dec. 8.
Noah first announced his exit during Sept. 29's episode to a shocked studio audience.
"I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," he shared to a shocked studio audience. "But in the most beautiful way, honestly. I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s--ty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."
After the pandemic, Noah said he realized he was missing traveling and doing stand-up on the road.
"I spent two years in my apartment not on the road," he explained. Stand up was done. When I got back out there again, I realized there's another part of my life I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere doing everything."
Watch Noah take his final bow during his last episode of The Daily Show, Dec. 8 at 11:00 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.