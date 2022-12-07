People's Choice Awards

See the Complete List of Winners

Addison Rae Means Business in Fiery Red Power Suit at the Women in Entertainment Gala

Addison Rae was a vision in red at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles. See the fiery vintage look from Thierry Mugler below!

She's all that.

Addison Rae most certainly dressed to impress at The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment gala in Los Angeles. For the Dec. 7 event, the TikTok star slipped into a vintage Thierry Mugler look.

The red-hot power suit featured a sculptural silhouette—a signature style of the late designer—with an architectural high-neck collar, dramatic shoulder pads and a cinched waist adorned with silver droplet-shaped buttons.

Addison appeared to keep the focus on her attire, as she only accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps. As for her glam? She also kept it simple, opting for a white manicure, minimal makeup and a slicked-back bun with two thin strands framing her face—an updo very much reminiscent of the '90s.

The "Obsessed" singer has had an affinity for vintage pieces as of late. During the CFDA Awards on Nov. 7, she commanded the room in a gray hooded Gareth Pugh dress with a black floor-length train, which was plucked from the brand's archives.

Addison Rae's Best Looks

"In terms of style, I've been so into pretty neutral colors and just keeping it timeless," Addison told Interview magazine in 2019 about her fashion. "It just depends on how I feel and what kind of vibe I'm going for." 

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Of course, the 22-year-old wasn't the only celebrity to turn heads at THR's Women in Entertainment event. From Issa Rae to Paris Hilton, keep on scrolling to see all of the fabulous looks that graced the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Issa Rae

In Hervé Léger.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jurnee Smollett
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chelsea Handler
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Denise Richards
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Addison Rae

In vintage Thierry Mugler.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Shangela
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kathy Hilton
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Yvonne Orji
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Constance Marie
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Geena Davis
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sanaa Lathan
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Paris Hilton
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna

In Magda Butrym.

Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jennifer Grey
