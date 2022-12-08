Here's Why Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Have No Qualms About Mixing Business With Pleasure

Watch : Megan Rapinoe & Alex Morgan Throwback: Live From E! Rewind

Some couples Netflix and chill, some talk about ways they can completely rewrite the rulebook on the way things have always been done.

We'll give you three guesses as to which category Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe fall into. "I think back on the conversations that Megan and I have had just chilling on the couch, talking about our lives," Bird, who just wrapped a 21-year WNBA career that included four championships, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And a lot of it ends up being topics about challenging the status quo. And so now we're actively going to be able to do that in a very public way through all of this content."

In other words, our favorite athletic power couple has just entered the content creation game. In partnership with TOGETHXR—the media platform Bird launched with fellow sports super stars Alex Morgan, Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim—the pair are shooting their shot with their new production company, A Touch More.