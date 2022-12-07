Ashton Kutcher Recalls How Wife Mila Kunis Supported Him Amid Health Battle

Watch : Ashton Kutcher Updates Fans on Health Condition

Mila Kunis has Ashton Kutcher's back.

On the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the That '70s Show alum talked about how his wife supported him as he battled the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis years ago.

"From a physician, from a doctor, to be able to see you today compared to what it was back in November 2019," Dr. David Agus told Kutcher on the show, "I will say your wife is amazing."

Kutcher, who tied the knot with Kunis in 2015, concurred, "My wife is the best."

As the doctor recalled, Kunis was "curled up" by her husband's side. "It was a beautiful thing to watch," Agus said as Kutcher repeated, "She's the best."

The actor, who shares two children with Kunis, revealed on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls in August that he was diagnosed with disease vasculitis. He spoke more about his symptoms on The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.