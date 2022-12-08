Every Affordable Beauty Product You Need to Make You Look & Feel Like a Makeup Pro— Even if You’re Not

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your Instagram and TikTok is full of GRWM videos and viral beauty products you've been dying to try, you're not alone! There's something so satisfying about watching a perfect makeup look come together, and we get that completely. What's even more satisfying is that you can try out all the looks for yourself at an affordable price with this roundup of the best skincare and makeup under $35.
Whether you've been looking for a Rare Beauty liquid blush dupe or your next favorite eyeshadow palette that won't break the bank, this guide has all the very best products your makeup routine needs. We've even spotlighted our favorite makeup brushes that are currently on sale! Keep scrolling to shop your way to becoming a makeup pro.
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Every makeup pro knows that a good base is super important for glowing makeup application— or, at least, that's what we've picked up on from our time spent scrolling through GRWM videos on TikTok. That's where Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops comes in. Apply the drops to your skin as the last step in your skincare routine before applying makeup for a dewy, smooth finish. The highlighting serum also looks stunning on bare skin for those days you're not in the makeup mood.
Makeup Brushes BS-MALL Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye Shadows Makeup 14 Pcs Brush Set
Soft, good quality makeup brushes are a must-have, but certainly not at a price that will break the bank. This set from Amazon comes with 14 different brushes that can be used for foundation, blush, eyeshadow, eyebrows and basically every step in your makeup routine. One review shares, "I love these brushes. So much that I came back 1-1/2 years later to purchase another two sets."
Sonia Kashuk™ Latex-Free Makeup Blender Sponge
If you have a makeup sponge that is older than you'd like to admit, this is your sign to toss it out. For one reason or another, these are the best makeup blender sponges I've ever used. It blends tinted moisturizers, foundations, concealers, liquid blushes and more so seamlessly. You can snag a pack of two from Target for $7, or a pack of five for $15. Your makeup routine will literally never be the same, in the best way possible.
Ultimate Color Palette
This eyeshadow palette has all the shades you need to create your favorite looks that are currently saved in your Instagram or TikTok folders. The NYX palette is only $18 and includes 16 pigmented and versatile shades. Choose from neutral, bright and shimmering palettes depending on the looks you're going for.
e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer
Following your skincare routine, this e.l.f. primer is a must! It literally turns your skin into a smooth, even base for your makeup that is super hydrating. It makes a world of a difference for your entire makeup routine.
Revolution Blush Bomb Cream Blusher Glam Orange
Liquid blush is all the rave these days. If you want to try out the look at an affordable price, check out the Revolution Beauty Blush Bomb Cream Blusher for just $8. It's a great dupe for the the Rare Beauty liquid blush, and it's super lightweight with a dew finish.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This Maybelline concealer has over 167,000 positive Amazon reviews and works wonders in covering dark circles, blemishes and more. They call it an "eraser" for good reason! One Amazon reviewer shares, "My skin is sensitive to almost all makeups. Super pale, with pink undertones, I like that this concealer/foundation is an easy, roll-on, sponge that can just dab those little undertones and blend them into the rest of my face. I also use it on my brow bone as a highlighter and works great! No skin reaction, easy to use, fits in my purse, and does the job."
Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, Translucent, Pack of 1
To set your foundation and concealer in place, you're going to need a loose face powder. This Coty Airspun loose face powder is currently on sale for just $4. All you have to do is apply the loose powder and let it 'bake' or set for 5-10 minutes, then you can use a powder brush to sweep away the excess. You'll be left with a snatched makeup look that lasts all day.
Line + Shine Lip Kit
There's nothing like a killer lip combo to complete a makeup look. In fact, without the right lip, even the most glamorous face beat looks unfinished. To get you started, snag this lip jelly and liner kit from Tower 28. The lip jelly replicates the feeling of a lip balm with the finish of a lip gloss, so it's not sticky at all. The multi-liner not only glides seamlessly over your lips, but it can be used on your eyes, to draw on freckles and color your cheeks. This quality lip kit basically does it all for $30.
Kosas Brow Pop Clean Dual-Action Defining Eyebrow Pencil
This Kosas Brow Pop pencil is a total gamechanger. The long-wearing dual-action eyebrow pencil is so easy to use because of the micro triangle-tip pencil that gives you the most precise application. Even if you've never filled in your eyebrows before, the pencil has such a seamless formula that it will make the process feel like second nature to you. Bonus points for the adorable packaging.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Setting spray is the key to sealing your makeup look so that you can take on the day and night with a glamorous look that won't fade. One Urban Decay makeup setting spray review raves, "This has been the best and my favorite setting spray I've used for the past year. I can sleep in eyeliner (although it's not recommended) and wake up with a perfect wing. I'll work out, sleep, swim, sweat, cry and my makeup will stay on, it's like glue! I've recommended it to so many friends, and wouldn't choose another setting spray over it."
