Margot Robbie Channels Sharon Tate on the Red Carpet With Mod-Style Dress

Margot will once again tap into the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood for Babylon, which hits theaters on Dec. 22. In fact, the actress, who co-starred with Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time, recently told E! News what it was like working with him again and how she orchestrated their steamy kiss.

"That wasn't in the script," she revealed to E! News' Francesca Amiker, "but I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.'"

However, Margot admitted that the epic moment almost didn't happen, as she had to convince director Damien Chazelle to let her do it.

"I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'" the 32-year-old recalled. "And Damien was like, 'Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.'"

In the end, Margot's idea was a total hit.

"He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works,'" Margot joked. "I was like, 'Oh, great.'"