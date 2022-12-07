Will Julie Andrews Return for Princess Diaries 3? She Says…

Watch : Princess Diaries 3 Is Officially HAPPENING!

Queen Clarisse Renaldi has left Genovia.

After E! News confirmed last month that a third installment of the Princess Diaries is in the works, Julie Andrews has shared whether fans can expect to see her character—the grandmother of Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis—return for more.

"Yeah it's probably not going to possible at this point," the 87-year old revealed on Access Hollywood on Dec. 6. "It's how many years later and I'm that much older and Anne, the princess, now the queen, is so much older and I am not sure if it would float or run."

But while an on-screen reunion between Queen Clarisse and Queen Mia may not be in the cards, Julie did tease a future role alongside Anne.

"We'll do something together," she continued. "She's a great friend."

The third Princess Diaries movie—a follow up to the 2001 film during which Anne's Mia discovered she was a princess and its 2004 sequel where, with Aadrita Mukerji set to write the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet also noted in November that the film would be a continuation of Mia's royal journey. (The 2001 film, based on the Meg Cabot novels, featured Anne's teenage protagonist discovering she's a princess, with its 2004 follow-up seeing her assume the throne after her grandmother steps down.