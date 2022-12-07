Kim Cattrall Fuels Emily in Paris Cameo Rumors With Darren Star Red Carpet Appearance

Could Samantha Jones be joining Savoir anytime soon?
It appears so. Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall made an unexpected appearance at the world premiere of Emily in Paris season three. Rocking a chic black jumpsuit with gold buttons, Cattrall posed alongside longtime boyfriend, Thomas Russell, and SATC and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star.
"Thanks @starmandarren and @netflix for such a fun opening in Paris with ‘Emily in Paris'" Cattrall captioned a Dec. 6 Instagram post of glam pics from the event. "@emilyinparis @philiptreacy"
Her appearance only continues to fuel rumors Cattrall is joining season three. The theories first began last year when viewers found out that Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), love interest to Emily (Lily Collins), had packed up and moved to London. And who else in Darren Star universe resides in London, you might be wondering? Samantha Jones, whose disappearance in SATC reboot And Just Like That... was explained away when Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) revealed her ex-BFF had moved to, you guessed it, London.
And while Cattrall may pop up on Emily in Paris, fans shouldn't hold out hope for her return to And Just Like That... After all, when she turned down a third Sex and the City movie, Cattrall said she was "never" asked to be a part of the reboot series.
Plus, even if she and Parker were to make amends amid their infamous feud, Cattrall said she couldn't imagine reprising her role, especially given And Just Like That...'s Samantha "feels different than the Samantha that I played."
"I've come to the conclusion," she explained to Variety in May, "that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed."
However, there are plenty of opportunities for Cattrall to show up in Emily in Paris season three, in which Emily finds herself caught in the middle of American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) and French manager Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), who asks Emily leave her job to join her new marketing firm.
"The first three episodes are bananas," Walsh exclusively told E! News. "There's a great triangle you'll see between Philippine's character Sylvie, Emily and Madeline, my character, that's just great."
The third season of Emily in Paris premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix.